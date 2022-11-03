Powerball jackpot hits staggering $1.5 billion, just short of world record for lotteries
The Powerball jackpot is in the neighborhood of the world record for lotteries.
No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's top prize of $1.2 billion, so the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing will be at least an estimated $1.5 billion, Powerball officials said.
As it stands now, that would be just short of the world record $1.586 billion Powerball grand prize shared by three winners in 2016. The jackpot could still grow if enough tickets are sold before the drawing.
A $1.5 billion jackpot would only trail the world mark and a $1.537 billion Mega Millions pot of gold.
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23.
There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. So another record is in sight: The Powerball mark for consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner is 40.
Jackpot winners can get their prize as an annuity paid out over 29 years or as a lump sum payment. The cash value of Saturday night's jackpot will be at least an estimated $745.9 million. All of that is before taxes.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one-in-292.2 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 each.
They're sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and are live streamed at Powerball.com.
