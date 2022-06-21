Power problems continue to plague BART Richmond line; no direct service to SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials announced a second disruption of direct service on the regional transit system early Tuesday, with the announcement that there is no direct service to Richmond from Millbrae.



Officials are advising passengers bound for Richmond to board the Antioch train and then transfer at 19th Street station to a Richmond train.



The 5:22 a.m. alert comes 16 minutes after officials announced for the third time in the last four days that a trackside power problem is resulting in no direct service on the Richmond Line to San Francisco.



Passengers heading to San Francisco must board a Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur station to an SFO Airport train.



This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.