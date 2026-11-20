The Posey Tube connecting Alameda and Oakland will be closed for several days next week, including on Thanksgiving, amid concerns about potential flooding from the King Tides, officials said.

According to Caltrans, the tunnel will be closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians from 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 through 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

"While the Posey Tube has never flooded, the combined effects of El Niño and King Tides are creating unusual conditions, increasing the potential for flooding in areas that have historically not experienced it," the agency said in a statement.

Alameda city officials are recommending multiple detours around the closure, including the Park Street Bridge, the Fruitvale Avenue Bridge and High Street Bridge. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, officials urged travelers to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and to remain alert to changing road conditions.

Officials said the adjacent Webster Tube, which brings traffic into Alameda, will remain open. Caltrans will continue to monitor conditions throughout the anticipated King Tide period, which is from Tuesday through Thursday.