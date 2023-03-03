Poole scores 34, Warriors charge back again, beat Clippers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Poole scored 34 points, Klay Thompson had 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used another big second-half surge to rally past the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and hit from deep to beat the buzzer that ended the second quarter, putting the cold-shooting Clippers ahead 56-45 at halftime. But Los Angeles finished just 9 of 43 on 3-pointers — missing 18 of 19 to begin the second half.

Then the Warriors came charging back with a 42-point third quarter while holding the Clippers to 16 points in the period to lead 87-72 heading into the final 12 minutes. Golden State did the same thing with a comeback win against Portland on Tuesday night.

Draymond Green added 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a physical battle all game between rivals fighting for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Donte DiVincenzo struggled with his shot, going 2 for 10, but hit the glass to grab a season-high 11 rebounds for the defending champions.

Mason Plumlee had a season-best 20 rebounds and his 14 in the initial two quarters were the most of his career in any half. Eric Gordon made his first start in six games since joining the Clippers in a trade from Houston and scored16 points in the team's fourth straight defeat and sixth in eight.

Gordon was 2 for 10 on 3s and Russell Westbrook missed all five of his tries while going 3 for 12 from the floor overall to score eight points.

CURRY'S PROGRESS

Stephen Curry could return as soon as Sunday after scrimmaging for a third straight day.

"He's getting close," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry missed his 10th straight game with a left leg injury after getting hurt against Dallas on Feb. 4 and a formal update on his progress should come in the next few days.

Kerr credited the reigning NBA Finals MVP for his energy rehabbing the latest injury.

"He's been working really hard. I think within days of the injury, he was on the bike and it was impressive just watching him on the bike, I mean, how hard he goes," Kerr said. "He's really amazing when it comes to his conditioning level and his commitment to keeping it high."

TIP-INS

Clippers: Coach Tyronn Lue and Los Angeles came in with a game plan to get back in transition and limit turnovers — and the Clippers committed 16 that led to 29 Golden State points. ... Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) and Ivica Zubac (right calf soreness) sat out after coming into the game listed as questionable on the injury report. ... Whether Leonard and George play Friday's back-to-back was to be determined after the game. The Clippers have lost the last three and 8 of 11 in the second game while playing consecutive nights. ... Of Westbrook's addition, Lue said, "It's going to take a little time just adjusting to playing a certain style of basketball."

Warriors: The Warriors won their in their fifth consecutive at home vs. the Clipper ... F Andrew Wiggins sat out a sixth consecutive game while dealing with a family matter. ... Golden State signed G Lester Quinones to a 10-day contract and assigned him to G League Santa Cruz.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Pelicans on Friday night to complete the home-home back-to-back.