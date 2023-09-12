Watch CBS News
Crime

Police search for man suspected of sexual assault at Sonoma State student housing

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 9-11-23
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 9-11-23 08:15

Sonoma State University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected in a sexual assault last week.

Police say the assault happened early in the morning on Sept. 3 in Tuscany Village, a Sonoma State University student residence.

Police describe the suspect as a Latino man, 19 to 22 years old, with a medium-heavy build, black hair, a goatee and stubble. He is possibly over 6 feet tall, police reported.

He is described as having an olive complexion, an eye-freckle in his left eye, a mole next to his left nostril and acne on the left side of his mouth (towards his left cheek).

He also has several tattoos, one reptile-like one on his right forearm and another with at least the number 198 on his left tricep muscle, according to police.

He was seen wearing black cargo pants, a gray T-shirt with a picture of a sunset on the front and back and may have been carrying a black sweatshirt or hoodie.

The department has released a sketch of the suspect.

Police encourage anyone with information that might further the investigation to called them at 707-664-4444.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 5:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.