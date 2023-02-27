Police search for driver in fatal East Palo Alto hit-and-run

EAST PALO ALTO -- A search was underway Monday for a driver who careened into several vehicles and fatally struck a man as he stood in an East Palo Alto driveway.

East Palo Alto police said the incident took place around 10 a.m. in the 2200 block Ralmar Ave.

Officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a man being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. When they arrived, they found a 64-year-old unconscious man on the driveway of a residence. He was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Three nearby vehicles were also struck and damaged. The vehicle police believe hit the man was found a block away, where it had also collided with two more vehicles and a fence.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver or the collisions contact commander David Carson at (650) 853- 3160.