Yuba City police officer revives puppy that suffered fentanyl overdose

YUBA CITY - A puppy's life was saved after it suffered an apparent fentanyl overdose.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, on Friday morning, a man rushed into the police department lobby asking for someone to help save his puppy's life. The puppy, named Wednesday, was in bad shape and barely breathing.

The owner was hysterical and said he suspected someone had given the dog fentanyl.

Yuba City police Officer DeNeef administered two doses of Narcan to the puppy, which revived it.

Yuba City PD

Just like it does for humans, Narcan reverses the effects of opioids in animals, and there are no expected harmful effects.

