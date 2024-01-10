Police motorcade rolls on Highway 580 ahead of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le memorial service

Police vehicles formed a procession ahead of a memorial service for slain Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le on Wednesday morning.

The service for Le was set to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 3 Crosses Church located at 20600 John Drive in Castro Valley. The motorcade headed to Castro Valley along Interstate Highway 580 from the Oakland Police Administration building beginning at 8 a.m.

Le was fatally shot in the line of duty on Dec. 29 while working undercover and responding to a burglary at a marijuana growing facility at Embarcadero and 4th Avenue near Jack London Square in Oakland. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Le, born in Vietnam and a naturalized American citizen, was honored Friday with a Buddhist ceremony and vigil held in Oakland. The Le family is also planning a private funeral this week.