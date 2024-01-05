Watch CBS News
Memorial for Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le set for Wednesday in Castro Valley

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Slain Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le remembered at Friday morning vigil
Slain Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le remembered at Friday morning vigil 01:18

The Oakland Police Department on Friday confirmed that the official law enforcement memorial service for Officer Tuan Le has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.  

Officer Tuan Le memorial information
Law enforcement memorial information for Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le. Oakland Police Department

A press release issued by the department said the memorial would be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at the 3 Crosses Church in Castro Valley. The church is located at 20600 John Drive.

The Le family is also planning a private funeral next week.

Officer Le was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, one week ago. Officer Le and his partner were working undercover and responded to a marijuana growing facility at Embarcadero and 4th Avenue in Oakland that was burglarized multiple times that morning.

Read: Criminal complaint in murder of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le

Le was struck in the back of the head by gunfire while driving an unmarked truck and crashed into two parked cars. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries. An intensive investigation into the suspects behind the shooting and burglaries followed, with at least 7 suspects arrested in the case, police said.

Earlier this week, authorities identified the two men being charged in the killing of Officer Le as 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders -- who was arrested early Tuesday morning in Livermore -- and 28-year-old Allen Brown, who was taken into custody in Chico Sunday night.  

They were arraigned Thursday morning during their first court appearance since being arrested.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 1:02 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

