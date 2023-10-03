Police investigating stabbing outside of Concord BART station
One person is in custody after a reported stabbing in front of the Concord BART station on Monday night, a spokesperson for the agency said.
A male stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, BART said, and a potential suspect is in custody.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine what happened, but around 7:25 p.m., trains passed through the Concord station without stopping based on reports of a stabbing outside the station.
More information will be available as the investigation progresses.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.