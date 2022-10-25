Watch CBS News
Police investigating fatal shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- A man was shot and killed in Oakland Monday afternoon, according to police.

It happened in the 1400 block of 96th Avenue.

Officers reponded to a ShotSpotter activation just before 1:30 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

