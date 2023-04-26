Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in Oakland's Chinatown as homicide

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 4-26
PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 4-26 07:52

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating after a man with a head injury was found dead in the city's Chinatown neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The victim was found about 7:30 a.m. on the ground in the 300 block of 10th Street, near Lincoln Square Park. Emergency crews provided medical attention but he died at the scene, police said.

The victim has not been identified by authorities.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950

First published on April 26, 2023 / 6:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.