Police investigate suspicious death in Oakland's Chinatown as homicide

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating after a man with a head injury was found dead in the city's Chinatown neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The victim was found about 7:30 a.m. on the ground in the 300 block of 10th Street, near Lincoln Square Park. Emergency crews provided medical attention but he died at the scene, police said.

The victim has not been identified by authorities.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950