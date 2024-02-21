Watch CBS News
Stolen big rig goes up in flames as suspect runs away from police during pursuit

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A high-speed chase unfolded across multiple counties when a big rig, hijacked from a Bakersfield gas station, led police on a wild pursuit that ended in flames in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sparks fly from the stolen big rig.

The theft occurred as the truck's driver was refueling at a gas station, when the suspect jumped in and fled with the vehicle.

Authorities located the stolen big rig on SR-14, a highway stretching from Los Angeles to the Mojave Desert, when the pursuit ensued.

The driver navigated the truck through LA County, entering the I-5 Freeway, then onto CA-134 eastbound, and finally merging onto the I-210 Freeway.

During the chase, the truck's cab experienced several violent shudders.

Despite minimal traffic, the chase continued from the San Fernando Valley into the San Gabriel Valley without interruption.

Near Claremont, law enforcement deployed spike strips, effectively puncturing the truck's front tires, with one tire being completely shredded and ejected into the air.

The big rig caught on fire after losing all of the tires on the front wheels. KCAL News

Despite the damage, the suspect managed to drive through Ontario, swerving across lanes at reduced speeds before accelerating to 50 mph, causing sparks to emanate from the vehicle.

Eventually, the driver abandoned the truck, leaping over a wall near the freeway and attempting to evade capture within an apartment complex. 

Officers quickly apprehended the suspect shortly thereafter and the fire was extinguished.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 11:12 PM PST

