Police arrest two Salinas teens suspected of fatal shooting at party months ago

SALINAS (CBS SF/BCN) – Salinas police arrested two teens this week on suspicion of a fatal shooting at a party in Salinas in October, department officials said Thursday.

Mario Arriaga, 19, of Chualar, and a 16-year-old Salinas boy were arrested in connection with the shooting that was reported around 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 9 after police had responded to a fight at a large party in the area of the 1300 block of San Ysidro Way.

Officers arrived to find Raymond Xavier Matias, a 17-year-old boy who died from gunshot wounds. Investigators learned Matias was confronted by two male suspects who shot him before fleeing, and many other attendees at the party also fled after the shots were fired, police said.

Detectives identified Arriaga and the 16-year-old as suspects and served warrants Wednesday morning. Both were taken into custody, with Arriaga booked into Monterey County Jail and the 16-year-old booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of the killing.