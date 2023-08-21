Watch CBS News
Crime

Update: Police activity at Mission, Cesar Chavez streets in San Francisco resolved

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/21/23
PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/21/23 11:15

The San Francisco Police Department said on Monday that police activity in the area of Cesar Chavez and Mission streets has been resolved.

Police issued the update at 8 a.m. Monday, more than an hour after an incident in the area of Cesar Chavez and Mission streets prompted authorities to issue a warning for residents and motorists to avoid those two streets.

Emergency crews have left the scene, according to the police. However, residual traffic delays in the area and additional travel time could still be expected, police said. 

No additional information from police was immediately available.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.