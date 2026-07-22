Suspect in Santa Clara robbery of $13,000 Pokémon card box arrested in Newark

The suspect in a robbery of a Pokémon card box worth thousands has been arrested after a three-week investigation, the Santa Clara Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

On June 22, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Rivermark Plaza involving a valuable box of unopened Pokémon cards. According to the robbery victim, the stolen box was called "Pokémon Booster Box Sun & Moon: Team Up."

Police said the card box was worth an estimated $13,000. A similar item was listed at the whopping price of $16,999.99 on eBay.

Detectives identified Joshua Olson as the primary suspect in the robbery and learned that he was also wanted on multiple outstanding warrants out of Louisiana, Nevada, and Arizona for robbery, theft, and eluding, the Santa Clara Police Department said.

On July 15, officers located and arrested Olson and another man, John Caswell, in the area of Smith Avenue and Cherry Street in Newark. During the arrest, officers recovered two firearms from Olson's vehicle - an AK-47-style rifle and a Glock pistol - and cash, the department said.

Evidence found following the arrest of a Pokémon card box robbery in Santa Clara. Santa Clara Police Department

Olson and Caswell face numerous charges, including weapons violations and resisting arrest, while Olson also faces a robbery charge.