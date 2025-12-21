Point Reyes National Seashore visitors seen throwing rocks at elephant seal

The National Park Service on Friday said it is searching for two people who were seen throwing rocks at an elephant seal at Point Reyes National Seashore on Dec. 6.

Video from their Chimney Rock livestream recorded the two people around 3:40 p.m. One of the people was a woman with black hair, wearing a white baseball cap, a red and dark-colored jacket with blue and gold accents, and blue jeans.

The NPS said it appears the rocks the woman threw hit the seal, which was resting on a Chimney Rock beach.

Point Reyes National Seashore said that on Dec. 6, two people were seen on their Chimney Rock livestream throwing rocks at an elephant seal. National Park Service / Marine Mammal Center

The other person was described as a man wearing a dark jacket with neon yellow accents, including a neon-yellow lined hood, and he appeared to have a large, black DSLR-style camera. According to the NPS, video also shows him throwing rocks in the direction of the seal.

"The footage shows deliberate throwing actions by both individuals," the NPS said. "These animals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act and other NPS wildlife regulations."

Anyone with information is asked to call the National Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009.