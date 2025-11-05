Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Pleasanton woman killed in downtown crash

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Pleasanton police said a 56-year-old woman died on Tuesday after being hit by a car.

Around 6:41 p.m., officers were alerted to a crash at the intersection of Main and Neal streets. 

Police said they arrived at the scene and found a pedestrian who was seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital, but she later died from her injuries, police said. 

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, and police said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue