Pleasanton woman killed in downtown crash

Pleasanton police said a 56-year-old woman died on Tuesday after being hit by a car.

Around 6:41 p.m., officers were alerted to a crash at the intersection of Main and Neal streets.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found a pedestrian who was seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital, but she later died from her injuries, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, and police said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.