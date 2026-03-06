Pleasanton police seek suspect after couple, teen attacked in home break-ins

Police in Pleasanton are searching for a suspect in multiple residential break-ins, including two separate incidents in which a couple and a teenager were attacked.

On Friday, officers released details about the burglaries, which began late last month. Police said "several" burglaries took place over that span and residents were home in at least two of the break-ins.

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, a suspect entered a home on Hansen Drive. Police said a teen inside the home encountered the suspect and was attacked with pepper spray before the suspect fled the scene.

Security footage from the home showed a male suspect with a dark hoodie, jeans and white shoes.

Officers said another burglary was reported in the same area on the same day.

Police believe the earlier break-ins are connected with another burglary that took place on Mohr Avenue on Wednesday night. Around 8 p.m., a resident encountered a suspect in his backyard, who displayed a handgun and forced him back into the home.

Inside the home, police said the suspect struck the man and his wife. The suspect was last seen jumping over nearby fences.

Despite a search that used drones and a police K-9, the suspect was not found. Police said the suspect did not shoot the firearm during the incident.

The suspect is described by Pleasanton police as "a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing dark clothing and a mask."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 925-931-5100.