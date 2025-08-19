Victim in Pleasanton fatal shooting identified as father of 28-year-old suspect

The victim killed in a shooting in a Pleasanton neighborhood on Friday was identified as the adult suspect's father, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at a home on Helpert Court near Inglewood Drive in the city's Val Vista neighborhood. The Pleasanton Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

At the scene, 28-year-old Pleasanton resident Lucas Chan was arrested for the shooting. On Monday evening, police identified the victim as his 61-year-old father, Lance Chan.

According to police, witnesses told officers that the shooting was preceded by an argument.

After officers responded, they discovered several improvised explosive devices at the Chan home, which were removed by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, police said. Officers also found a 3D printer and multiple unserialized "ghost guns" in the home, and the department said it was working with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.

Police said there was no known threat to public safety, and the investigation was ongoing.

Chan faces charges of first-degree murder with a special allegation of intentionally using a firearm, along with possession of a destructive device, possessing materials to make a destructive device, and the manufacturing or sale of large-capacity magazines.

He was being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.