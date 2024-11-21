Pleasanton Costco shoppers camp out before grand opening, despite stormy forecast

After a decade of planning, Costco in Pleasanton is set to open the day before Thanksgiving. Despite storms in the forecast, some shoppers began camping out with tents and canopies a week ahead of time.

Jaison Lee is at the head of the line with his tent.

When asked if this was fun he said, "Yes, it is an adventure."

Lee and his wife flew out from Hawaii.

It turns out he is no stranger to this kind of adventure. In fact, CBS News Bay Area first met him last month at the grand opening of the Costco store in Napa.

The weather was much better then.

The couple is on a mission.

"The mission is to see what liquor they have and what whiskey they have and try to get some good stuff," he said.

Shoppers camping out ahead of the grand opening of the Costco store in Pleasanton, Nov. 21, 2024. CBS

CBS News Bay Area got a sneak peek inside the warehouse and have been told the bourbon hasn't arrived just yet, but it will

Sean, who did not give his last name, said it was his first time camping out for a grand opening like this.

"I'll be here for like 22 of the 24 hours each day and then that blue Excursion is where I will take naps," he said, pointing to his SUV parked in the lot

Sean has also been busy responding to loving text message from his wife. Understandable messages that read, "have you gone insane" and "are you sure you want to do this?"

Given the forecast, it might seem a bit extreme but they say the accommodations are just fine even for first-timers.

One camper said, "The good stuff comes to those who wait. Happy Black Friday."

So, what exactly is the good stuff? According to Sean, "I hear they have great sales on kayaks and couches."

It seems like there is a shared motivation according to Sean, "mainly it is the experience and it's also being able to acquire some bottles that you don't have to overpay for like bourbon and whiskey."

Only six more camping nights to go.

The Pleasanton will become the third Costco in the Tri-Valley.