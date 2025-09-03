Pleasant Hill residents alarmed by city's zoning change at nearby lot

As California ramps up the pressure on cities to build more high-density housing, some suburban communities feel like they're under attack. One neighborhood in the East Bay is sounding the alarm over a development that isn't even being proposed.

The concern is over a piece of property at the end of Beatrice Road in Pleasant Hill. The vacant lot is about to undergo a change, at least on paper. The city will be designating it as 'Multi-family, Medium density' to allow the same kind of housing, three-story townhouses, that already exists right across the street.

"So, that's the zone change that the city is proposing," said City Planner Troy Fujimoto. "What I think is misunderstood is that there's a current General Plan designation that is already 'Multi-family, Medium.' "

He said it's been that way for more than 20 years, but for technical reasons, it was never expressed that way. He said the city is simply trying to clear up that confusion.

"And so, really, the city is only clarifying that that is the matching zoning," Fujimoto said. "So, it's not technically changing the type of development that can be done there, but it is renaming it, if that makes sense."

But it doesn't make sense to the neighborhood on the other side of the property. An alert has gone out on social media to "Save Poet's Corner," saying, 'Don't tear down our homes," featuring a drawing of a bulldozer tearing into a house. Homeowners are very protective of their neighborhood and local real estate broker Pete Sabine, who grew up there, knows why.

"Poet's Corner is probably the most desirable neighborhood in Pleasant Hill," he said. "It does change the fabric of the community when you do high-density zoning in a low-density area."

The homes in Poet's Corner aren't giant mansions, but they are well kept, and the narrow tree-lined streets, each named for a famous poet, Emerson, Byron, and Hawthorne, give the neighborhood a romantic, intimate feeling.

It's brought the neighborhood together, and it has become somewhat famous as a prized Halloween trick-or-treating spot. People love living there, so any hint that towering condo buildings may be coming makes people feel a little jumpy.

"It feels like you're getting encroached upon," said long-time homeowner Brad Rieser. "I think we bought here feeling this is all single-family type home area, and we kind of want to keep it that way. If you got a high-rise building that's imposing on the feel and the view. That's a big deal."

But the truth is, there is no plan to build anything there, at least for now. The vacant lot was put on the city's housing element list, as required by law, only as a potential site for new multi-family homes. There are no proposals to do that. But that doesn't keep people from worrying about it, especially when the State is willingly giving developers more and more power to force projects, whether cities want them or not.

Sabine said he didn't think the city would have much say if someone did want to build in the neighborhood.

"Probably not," he said. Probably not. That's the sad truth. And it's too bad. Because I think there's a better way to get high-density, create more housing, and hopefully affordable housing, without coming in and impacting these low-density neighborhoods."

The fact that there is currently no plan to do that doesn't put people's minds at ease. In Poet's Corner, they know that could change tomorrow. And the neighborhood could be at the mercy of State lawmakers who say, 'Yes, In My Backyard' when they're actually talking about someone else's yard.