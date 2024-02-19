Pleasant Hill police seek public's help finding 2 missing teen girls

Pleasant Hill police are asking for the public's help in locating two teenage girls reported missing over the weekend.

Missing Pleasant Hill teens Nico Lucero (left) and Krysta Candler (right). Pleasant Hill Police Department

Krysta Candler was last seen on Saturday in Pleasant Hill. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 115 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Krysta was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, pink leggings and red Croc shoes.

Another teen, Nico Lucero, did not return home Sunday night and has been reported missing. Nico is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials did not provide information about whether the missing cases are related. Police said both girls are teens, but their ages were not available.

Anyone who has seen either of the girls is asked to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 288-4600.