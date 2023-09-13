Pleasant Hill police say reports of gunman near middle school unfounded

PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill on Wednesday afternoon confirmed that officers were sent to investigate a report of a gunman near a middle school that were determined to be unfounded.

Police dispatch told KPIX that units were being sent to check on a Nextdoor report of a gunman "going door to door" at Pleasant Hill Middle School. The school is part of the Horizons Center for Independent Study located at 1 Santa Barbara Road.

Pleasant Hill police posted that the reports on Nextdoor and Ring were unfounded at around 1:30 p.m.

Current posts on NextDoor and Ring about police activity on Pleasant Hill Middle School campus are unfounded. See Facebook for further! pic.twitter.com/cvSKgO7kXA — Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) September 13, 2023

A Facebook post regarding the reports noted that the confusion stemmed from a call for service earlier in the day regarding an unhoused subject seen near the trail at the back of the school.

"That subject had left the area and no crimes occurred," the post said. "There is no current threat to students or the public."

The post also cautioned the public "in active situations, such as the one that was being reported on those apps, we will make every attempt to alert citizens through our Nixle alert program or other social media outlets."

Pleasant Hill Middle School is in the Mount Diablo School District and has students in sixth through eighth grades.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.