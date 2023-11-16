Pleasant Hill police arrest 12 during separate theft suppression operations

PLEASANT HILL -- Police in Pleasant Hill on Thursday announced a dozen arrests as the result of recent retail theft operations at two different shopping centers.

According to a social media post by police, the two operations happened on Nov. 9 at the Crossroads Shopping Center and on Nov. 12 at the Pleasant Hill Shopping Center. Police said a total of 12 arrests were made and over $3,000 in property was immediately returned to businesses during the two operations.

The suspects included three juveniles and nine adults who are facing charges that included auto theft, grand theft, petty theft, possession of narcotics and other possession crimes. The adults arrested were identified as the following individuals:

55-year-old Antoich resident James Castle

44-year-old Concord resident Rashaud Robertson

44-year-old transient Jesse Otero

41-year-old Pleasanton resident Joshua Henderson

40-year-old Pleasanton resident Matthew MacDonnell

35-year-old Oakland resident Tatiana Hackett

26-year-old Richmond resident Andrenay Henry

26-year-old Rodeo resident Marvieon Wilson

45-year-old San Lorenzo resident Patricia Boling

Photos included with the post showed suspects in custody as well as some of the merchandise seized by police.

"Keep an eye out for further events coming up, as we continue to work with our local businesses to combat the ongoing shoplifting and theft issues this holiday season, as we continue to make it clear that stealing in Pleasant Hill will get you ARRESTED," the post concluded.