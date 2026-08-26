Plaskett Fire breaks out in California's Big Sur as crews continue battling Timber Fire

A new fire broke out in California's Big Sur Wednesday morning, as crews continued to battle a massive wildfire that has burned for more than two weeks.

According to Cal Fire, the "Plaskett Fire" was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. off Forest Rd 23S10, east of Los Burros Rd near the community of Plaskett. As of about 12:40 p.m., the fire has burned about 50 acres with 0% containment.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire crews deployed to battle the Plaskett Fire, which started in California's Big Sur on Aug. 26, 2026. Cal Fire

The Plaskett Fire is burning about 20 miles south of the Timber Fire, which started in the Los Padres National Forest on the night of Aug. 8.

As of Wednesday, the Timber Fire has burned 17,817 acres and is 23% contained. More than 660 structures are threatened, officials said, and the fire has prompted multiple evacuation orders and evacuation warnings.

Officials said the cause of the Timber Fire is under investigation.