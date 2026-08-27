Timber Fire becomes California's 3rd largest fire of 2026; Highway 1 in Big Sur to close

The Timber Fire in Big Sur has grown to the state's third largest wildfire this year, as officials announce Highway 1 will be closed as part of firefighting efforts.

As of Thursday morning, the fire burned 19,296 acres and is 21% contained, according to Cal Fire. More than 660 structures remain threatened.

The most destructive fire in the state so far this year is the Bug Fire, which burned more than 93,000 acres along the California-Nevada border near Reno earlier this month, followed by the Biscar fire, which burned about 69,000 acres in Lassen County in July.

In a statement Thursday, officials noted challenging weather conditions in battling the Timber Fire, which started on the night of Aug. 8. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Overnight, the Timber Fire pushed east and north deep into the Ventana Wilderness, crossing Ventana Creek and making runs through the Lion Creek and Big Sur River drainages. Critical fire weather remains the primary driver of this fire as the incident enters its tenth consecutive day of relative humidity below 30%, overnight recoveries in the upper teens, and temperatures near 80°F," officials said.

Relief could come on Thursday night with a slight increase in overnight humidity and cooler overnight temperatures.

Highway 1 Closure Details

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a stretch of Highway 1 will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, as the U.S. Forest Service begins what is being described as "critical backburning operations" near the highway and Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park. The hard closure will be between mile marker 50 to the north near Old Coast Road and mile marker 42.6 to the south, near Deetjens Big Sur Inn.

As part of the closure, the following zones will be under an evacuation order, which are in addition to other evacuation orders that have been issued:

• MRY-F022

• MRY-F023-A

• MRY-F025

Meanwhile, zones MRY-F019 AND MRY-F018 will be under an evacuation warning.

Several zones will be under shelter-in-place orders during the closure:

• MRY-F021-B

• MRY-F024

• MRY-F026

• MRY-F027-A

• MRY-F021-A

Up-to-date information on evacuations can be found at alertmry.org/alerts.

The sheriff's office said anyone who chooses to stay in areas under an evacuation order or a shelter-in-place order must be prepared to self-sustain for up to seven days, or until officials lift restrictions. Residents who are unable to self-sustain are being urged to relocate.

"You must have sufficient food, water, medications, fuel for generators, and essential supplies. Access to and from these areas will be completely restricted," officials said.

Officials did not provide an estimate when Highway 1 would be reopened.