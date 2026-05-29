Plank to close after 12 years in Oakland's Jack London Square

Another blow has been given to Jack London Square in Oakland as an anchor store says it's calling it quits. Plank, a 50,000-square-foot beer garden and entertainment venue, announced its permanently closing its doors on August 2.

For nearly the last 12 years, Plank has called this waterfront property in Jack London Square home. The news of it shutting down came as a surprise to many.

"That's terrible news," customer Nasjay Sevier said. "I never knew that, though. That's sad to hear because the bowling alley, the food is amazing, the customers. Everything is really good."

Sevier works at a nearby restaurant. She says she would often come to Plank on her dinner breaks.

"This is my go-to because it's close and convenient for me," she said. "And it's safe."

Plank posted a statement on social media saying due to a significant drop in sales over the last two years and rising costs, it was forced to shut its doors.

This comes on the heels of a popular chain entertainment venue, Dave and Busters, opening just yards away earlier this month. Sevier says she gave the place a try, but it wasn't the right fit for her.

"I was like, this is more like a teenager's spot," she said. "This is more adult. I come here. My coworkers come here. We chill, we drink, we sit outside. It's more for us to do. Instead of being locked up in one building."

Lazane Jobe was born and raised in Oakland. He's seen the ebbs and flows of business activity at Jack London Square. Jobe feels the venue won't be closed for long.

"With that closure and entrepreneurship, there will be someone else that will find that space, which is a very large space, and hopefully somebody else will find a use for that eventually," Jobe said.

Several business owners in the area would not talk on camera, but they said they are concerned about their business possibly suffering from the closure of Plank. It could mean less foot traffic, as people look for other places to go.

"I love Jack London," Sevier said. "So, for them to take this away, I don't know what it's going to be now. Now I have to find somewhere else to go."