Plank closes after 12 years in Oakland, raising new concerns about Jack London Square's future

The COVID-19 pandemic permanently changed how many people spend money on dining and entertainment. Now, another Oakland business has become a casualty of those shifts.

Sunday marked the final day for Plank, the sprawling restaurant and entertainment venue at Jack London Square. Its closure raises new questions about the future of one of Oakland's best-known waterfront destinations.

Live jazz filled the square Sunday afternoon, as it often does. But inside Plank, the mood was far different. The restaurant's final day ended with mostly empty dining rooms.

When Plank opened in 2014, the venue — with bowling lanes, an arcade, bocce courts, and indoor-outdoor bars and dining — quickly became one of Oakland's biggest attractions.

General Manager Jorge Garcia has been there since the beginning.

"When we opened this place, it was all about Oakland," Garcia said. "We didn't know what to expect, but on the first day, we had a line about two blocks long just to get inside. It felt really good."

Garcia said Plank managed to stay afloat during the pandemic by taking advantage of its large outdoor space. But as inflation drove up operating costs and fewer people went out to eat or socialize, business became increasingly difficult. The closure of the Waterfront Hotel and several neighboring restaurants only added to the challenges.

"We were kind of sad because the more businesses around us, the more people come to Jack London," Garcia said. "Now we're closing and everybody, all the neighbors, are really sad because what's going to happen to them, you know? People are not going to come to Jack London like they used to."

That's been a growing concern for other businesses, in particular, Scott's Seafood.

Back in February, the restaurant's partners, Ray Gallagher and Ramiro Carabez, expressed anger with the current management company, CIM, saying it was not doing much to attract new businesses and customers to the area.

"You had a hotel and five restaurants close last year," Gallagher said. "People walked away from their investment. Is that a problem?"

"We are doing good, but we're concerned for our neighbors," Carabez said. "We're concerned for the area. We want it to try. We want it to be active. We don't want to be the only restaurant on Jack London Square."

It's not the only restaurant remaining, but it's starting to feel that way to Tracy Kniesel, visiting from the Sacramento area. She said she used to visit the square frequently with her daughter.

"It's sad. To me, it's just like a ghost town now, compared to the vibrancy of what it used to be," she said. "A lot of people are going to be not having jobs come tomorrow, and that's always sad."

Oakland residents Kenneth and Rolette Findley didn't realize it was the last day. Kenneth, who is an avid sports fan, said Plank opened just as the Warriors were becoming successful, and the place was filled with fans watching the games.

"So, the rent goes up. You don't get the same people," he said. "The Warriors are not winning. You don't even have a sports team to root for. So, it's blasé right now. It's in the 'gray' area."

CIM did not respond to our request for comment Sunday. In its announcement that it would be closing, Plank's owners thanked Oakland for its loyalty over the years, saying, "Plank was created specifically for Oakland, and we thank you for embracing us as 'Oakland's Own.' "

"I might cry. I actually might cry to not see the Plank here, you know?" said Rolette.

Despite the economic challenges, a new Dave and Buster's, which also offers food and an arcade, just opened nearby in May. Whether they can make it work when Plank couldn't is an unanswered question, but it is a question that every business owner at Jack London Square must be asking themselves, as well.