Six planets to align in "planetary parade" above California. Here's how to see it.

A rare celestial event will be taking place in the sky above California on Saturday night, as six planets are expected to be visible in what is being called a "planetary parade."

Look towards the western horizon 30-60 minutes after sunset. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be lined up along an arc, visible to the naked eye creating a literal parade of planets.

The alignment only occurs every few years, with the next one not until 2028.

Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are frequently seen in the night sky, but the addition of Venus and Mercury make this planet lineup particularly noteworthy.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, there will be some cloud coverage Saturday evening, but it should be in the high levels of the atmosphere so hopefully the horizon remains clear. In Los Angeles and San Diego, the forecast is expected to be clear.

Meanwhile, the planetary parade may not be visible in the northern part of the state, with cloudy conditions expected Saturday night in Sacramento, and possible showers and thunderstorms in Eureka and Redding.

People with telescopes and binoculars will also be able to see Uranus and Neptune as well.

For amateur astronomers, this also would be a fun time to test out your telescope skills by checking out Jupiter's many moons or Saturn's rings.

Please note that if your view is obscured by buildings, trees or hills, you won't see the parade because it will appear very low on the horizon.

The nontechnical term is Parade of Planets, but the technical term is planetary alignment. Basically, it's just the name for what happens when the planets and sun line up in the sky, these happen during events called oppositions and conjunctions.

Opposition is the term for when a planet is directly opposite the Earth from the Sun. Meanwhile, conjunction is when they are aligned with each other and is when we get the best views of the planets.