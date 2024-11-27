Pittsburg police seek suspect in daytime road-rage shooting

A man was shot in Pittsburg on Tuesday afternoon in what police are calling a case of road rage, according to authorities.

A Facebook post by the Pittsburg Police Department said that at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Buchanan and Loveridge roads to a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the shooting resulted from a case of road rage on eastbound Buchanan Road near Loveridge Road. The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A suspect in the shooting is actively being sought by police. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and gathering video from area surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Pittsburg police at (925) 646-2441.