Pittsburg man identified as Tesla driver killed in fatal I-680 crash into fire truck

WALNUT CREEK -- The Contra Costa County coroner's office has identified the man killed last weekend when the Tesla he was driving slammed into a fire truck on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek.

Officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire truck was blocking lanes of northbound I-680 near Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek at the scene of an earlier accident Saturday morning shortly before 4 a.m. when the Tesla crashed into the truck.

Authorities said the Tesla driver -- now identified as 31-year-old Pittsburg resident Genesis Mendoza-Martinez -- was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Tesla was extricated and transported to an area hospital.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital for evaluation, but they were released within hours.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Twitter account posted images of the horrific aftermath from the crash.

Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles. Truck 1 was struck by a Tesla while blocking I-680 lanes from a previous accident. Driver pronounced dead on-scene; passenger was extricated & transported to hospital. Four firefighters also transported for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/YCGn8We1bK — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 18, 2023

The crash led CHP to close northbound I-680 for several hours, with all cars diverted off the freeway at North Main.

Authorities said the truck was badly damaged and will be out of service for an extended period. Contra Costa Fire warned drivers to slow down when approaching the scene of an accident.

The crash is still being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.