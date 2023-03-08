Tesla in fatal crash with firetruck was using automated driving system

WALNUT CREEK -- A Tesla that crashed into a fire truck on northbound I-680 in February, killing the driver and injuring a passenger as well as four firefighters was operating on an automated driving system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it has dispatched a special crash investigation team to look into the Feb. 18 crash.

The probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into Teslas on Autopilot repeatedly crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes.

Officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire truck was blocking lanes of northbound I-680 near Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek at the scene of an earlier accident when the Tesla crashed into the truck.

Authorities said the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Tesla was extricated and transported to an area hospital. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital for evaluation. They have since been released.

Contra Costa County Fire posted photos on Twitter from the scene of the crash.

Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles. Truck 1 was struck by a Tesla while blocking I-680 lanes from a previous accident. Driver pronounced dead on-scene; passenger was extricated & transported to hospital. Four firefighters also transported for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/YCGn8We1bK — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 18, 2023

Authorities said the truck was badly damaged and will be out of service for an extended period. Contra Costa Fire warned drivers to slow down when approaching the scene of an accident.