1 dead, 5 injured including firefighters when Tesla slams into fire truck on I-680

WALNUT CREEK -- A Tesla crashed into a fire truck that was stopped responding to an earlier accident on I-680 in Walnut Creek Saturday morning, killing the driver and injuring a passenger as well as four firefighters, authorities said.

Officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire truck was blocking lanes of northbound I-680 near Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek at the scene of an earlier accident when the Tesla crashed into the truck.

Authorities said the Tesla driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Tesla was extricated and transported to an area hospital. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital for evaluation. They have since been released.

Contra Costa County Fire posted photos on Twitter from the scene of the crash.

Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles. Truck 1 was struck by a Tesla while blocking I-680 lanes from a previous accident. Driver pronounced dead on-scene; passenger was extricated & transported to hospital. Four firefighters also transported for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/YCGn8We1bK — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) February 18, 2023

The crash led CHP to close northbound I-680 for several hours, with all cars diverted off the freeway at North Main.

Authorities said the truck was badly damaged and will be out of service for an extended period. Contra Costa Fire warned drivers to slow down when approaching the scene of an accident.