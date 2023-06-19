Man dies following weekend assault in Pittsburg, arrest made

PITTSBURG – Police arrested a Pittsburg man suspected in the death of a 50-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Pittsburg police said they received a call at approximately 1:45 a.m. of a male physically assaulting another male near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and East Leland Road.

Officers found the victim on the ground and unresponsive. They immediately rendered first aid and life-saving measures, but the victim didn't survive. His name has not been released.

Police found the suspect, 46-year-old Juan Mendez-Medina of Pittsburg, nearby and arrested and booked him into Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Detective Elmore at (925) 252-4875.