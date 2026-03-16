Arrest made following deadly assault in Pittsburg home

Authorities in eastern Contra Costa County have made an arrest following a deadly assault inside a home in Pittsburg over the weekend.

According to the Pittsburg Police Department, officers were called to a home on East Santa Fe Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Saturday following the report of an assault. Officers found a 53-year-old man inside the home, who had suffered what was described as "serious injuries" to his upper torso.

Police provided medical aid to the victim at the scene and emergency medical personnel took the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The suspect left the home in a vehicle before police arrived. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as a 27-year-old man who lived in the same home as the victim.

Officers conducted a search of the area and were able to find the suspect in his vehicle. He was taken into custody and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police did not release the names of the suspect or the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haller of the Pittsburg Police Department at 925-252-6918 or the department's tip line at 925-252-4040.