Person sought in Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station shooting that injured 3 bystanders

A search is ongoing for a person involved in a Monday shooting that injured three people at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station, the transit agency said Tuesday.

According to BART, the shooting happened on the transfer platform just before 5:30 p.m. Monday and stemmed from an argument between two people.

The three people injured in the shooting were not involved in the argument, BART said, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

BART police said a suspect tried to run from the scene and was arrested by officers on the tracks.

A second person is still being sought.