Shooting at Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station injures 3, temporarily disrupts service

A shooting at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station injured three people Monday evening and disrupted service in part of the East Bay, BART said.

BART first issued an alert around 5:45 p.m. that there was police activity between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch. Around 6:10 p.m., BART said the Pittsburg/Bay Point station was closed due to a shooting, and that service was disrupted.

According to BART police, the shooting happened on the transfer platform, and three people were injured. The victims were taken to the hospital, and their conditions were not yet known, police said.

BART service has stopped due to police activity between Antioch and North Concord/Martinez. A bus bridge has been established between North Concord and Antioch stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) September 29, 2026

Service was disrupted between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch, BART said.