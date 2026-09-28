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Shooting at Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station injures 3, temporarily disrupts service

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A shooting at the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station injured three people Monday evening and disrupted service in part of the East Bay, BART said.

BART first issued an alert around 5:45 p.m. that there was police activity between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch. Around 6:10 p.m., BART said the Pittsburg/Bay Point station was closed due to a shooting, and that service was disrupted.

According to BART police, the shooting happened on the transfer platform, and three people were injured. The victims were taken to the hospital, and their conditions were not yet known, police said. 

Service was disrupted between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch, BART said.

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