Pit bull attack in San Francisco leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

A dog attacked a person in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, leaving the victim with severe injuries, police said.

The attack happened on Larkin Street between Eddy and Turk streets in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood. The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded at about 9:20 a.m. and arrived to find a victim with major injuries from the dog attack and the dog, a light brown pit bull terrier, next to the victim.

Video from Citizen App showed another person trying to keep the pit bull away and a police officer restraining the dog with snare pole and leading it away as first responded attended the victim.

Medics arrived and took the victim to the hospital with injurires that were life-threatening, police said.

An officer is seen securing a pit bull by the next with a snare pole following an attack that left a person with life-threatening injuries, Sept. 8, 2026. Citizen App

The city's Animal Care and Control personnel arrived to take the dog into custody, police said. A spokesperson for Animal Care and Control told CBS News San Francisco that its officers took possession of a deceased dog.

It was not clear how the dog died after being restrained by an officer. The dog's remains were being held at Animal Care & Control and the spokesperson said the agency had no additional information about the incident.

Police asked anyone with information about the dog attack to contact the department at 415-575-4444.