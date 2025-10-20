Bay Area police arrest man who allegedly hid ghost guns in work van

Authorities in the East Bay have arrested a San Joaquin County man on suspicion of weapons violations after his employer allegedly found so-called "ghost guns" in his work vehicle.

According to a statement from Pinole Police on Thursday, the employer had been performing a spot check at a jobsite on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive, near Interstate 80. Police said the company had learned that the worker was a convicted felon who had a rifle in a company vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene and the worker was detained. Police said a search of the company vehicle yielded a rifle, pistol and matching ammunition.

Items, including suspected "ghost guns" and ammuntion, that police said were seized from a work van in Pinole. Pinole Police Department

According to police, both guns were ghost guns without serial numbers.

The man, identified as Odell Clarence of Latrhrop, was arrested on multiple felony charges including being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.