Pinole Police seek pickup possibly linked to deadly shooting

PINOLE – Police in Pinole are seeking a vehicle possibly linked to the deadly shooting that killed a 40-year-old man earlier this year.

Officers said Thursday released a photo of a pickup, which is a blue GMC Sonoma pickup with a white camper shell. According to officers, the pickup was seen leaving the scene of a September 14 homicide on the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road.

Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene after reports gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in a parking lot. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Lamont Carter of Pinole, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Blue GMC Sonoma pickup that police said is a vehicle of interest in a September 14 , 2022 homicide on the 1000 Bay View Farm Road in Pinole. Pinole Police Department

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dean of the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.