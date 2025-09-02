Napa County lifts Pickett Fire evacuation orders as containment reaches 90%

Authorities in Napa County announced Tuesday that evacuations connected to the Pickett Fire are being lifted, as firefighters approach full containment.

The sheriff's office announced the lifting of all evacuation orders and warnings as of 12 p.m. but noted that areas within the fire perimeter remain restricted to emergency personnel only. In addition, the trail system at Robert Louis Stevenson Park remains closed.

According to the Cal Fire Lake-Sonoma-Napa Unit, the fire has burned 6,819 acres and is 90% contained. Five structures were destroyed.

"Firefighters continue tactical patrols of control lines and mop up. Fire suppression repair is nearing completion. Minimal fire activity is anticipated," the agency said in its Tuesday afternoon update.

The Pickett Fire broke out on the afternoon of Aug. 21 in the in the area of Pickett Road northeast of Kenefick Ranch Vineyard and Winery, outside Calistoga city limits. Evacuations were soon ordered and the fire prompted the Napa County Office of Emergency Services to declare a local state of emergency.

Local officials are also concerned about the fire's impact about this year's wine crop. The Napa County Agriculture Commissioner has given a preliminary estimate of $65 million in damages, mostly impacting the wine industry.

While the fire is near full containment, more than 1,000 fire personnel remained on the scene, according to the agency.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.