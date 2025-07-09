Phillies' shut out Giants 13-0, keeping Verlander winless

Bryce Harper homered and doubled three times, Jesús Luzardo struck out seven and gave up three hits in seven innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies kept Justin Verlander winless with a 13-0 rout of the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Verlander (0-7), the 42-year-old right-hander in his first year with the Giants, gave up four runs (two earned) on seven hits in six innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

It was his 15th start of the season and his longest previous streak of starts without a win was seven.

The Phillies scored an unearned run in the second before Harper opened the fourth with his 10th homer, taking Verlander to left field.

Harper led off the sixth with a double, igniting Philadelphia's two-run inning. He doubled twice in the eighth inning when the Phillies broke open the game with seven runs off San Francisco's bullpen. The big blow was a three-run homer by Kyle Schwarber off Scott Alexander, Schwarber's 29th homer of the season.

Mike Yastrzemski, normally an outfielder, pitched the ninth for the Giants. He gave up two runs but got Harper on a foul popup to end the inning.

The Giants' lone threat against Luzardo (8-5) came in the second when they had runners at first and second with one out before the lefty struck out Jung Hoo Lee and Luis Matos.

The game was Verlander's sixth quality start (at least six innings pitched, no more than three earned runs allowed) of 2025.

Philadelphia LHP Ranger Suárez (7-2, 1.99 ERA) will start at San Diego on Friday night. Also on Friday, the Giants and RHP Logan Webb (8-6, 2.62) host the Dodgers and RHP Dustin May (5-5, 4.52).

