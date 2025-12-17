San Jose engineer convicted in PG&E transformer bombings gets 10-year prison term

A Bay Area engineer who was convicted of blowing up Pacific Gas & Electric Co. transformers in the San Jose area been sentenced to a decade in federal prison, prosecutors said.

The Department of Justice announced that a judge on Tuesday sentenced 39-year-old Peter Karasev of San Jose to a 10-year sentence. Kasarev pleaded guilty in April to two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility in connection with the bombings, which took place in late 2022 and early 2023.

"Karasev's specialized knowledge in explosives, the vast quantity of bombmaking materials discovered in his home, and his readiness to deploy both against our Nation's energy infrastructure made him a very dangerous individual who posed a significant risk to public safety," said John Eisenberg, Assistant Attorney General for National Security.

San Jose explosives suspect Peter Karasev. San Jose Police Department

Prosecutors said Kasarev admitted to bombing the electrical transformers, which took place on Dec. 8, 2022 near the Westfield Oakridge Mall and Jan. 5 2023 near the Plaza Del Rey shopping center. During both attacks, Karasev used homemade explosives.

"Karasev's attacks on critical infrastructure were direct threats to public safety and national security," said Craig Missakian, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California. "He aimed to inflict widespread disruption and harm, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to holding accountable those who threaten the safety and well-being of the residents of San Jose."

The bombings caused more than $200,000 in damage to businesses and disrupted power to more than 1,500 customers. Among the impacted customers included 15 houses enrolled in PG&E'S medical baseline program, which requires continued electrical service for life-sustaining medical needs.

Karasev was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his term in prison and was ordered to pay $214,880.67 in restitution, along with a $200 special assessment.

Prosecutors said Karasev was immediately remanded into custody following Tuesday's hearing.