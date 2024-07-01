PG&E announces public safety power shutoffs possible in several California counties

About 12,000 PG&E customers were told on Sunday to anticipate possibly losing power on Tuesday as the utility monitors weather conditions that could force an intentional shutoff for safety reasons.

PG&E also activated its emergency operations center in anticipation of a Red Flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for Monday night through Tuesday night for the Sacramento Valley and foothills.

Notices were sent to customers in eight counties, including Solano and Napa counties.

Most customers were put on notice of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, are in Shasta and Tehama counties, but about 96 customers in Solano County and 9 customers in Napa County were also told to prepare.

PG&E calls a Public Safety Power Shutoff when weather conditions suggest wildfires could be imminent and pose a danger to life or property. Weather forecasts and patterns that could cause a Public Safety Power Shutoff include humidity below 30%, high temperatures and winds above 19 miles per hour or with gusts of 30-40 miles per hour.

Other examples are when the National Weather Service calls a red flag warning, or when there is excess dry fuel that has accumulated.

Breezy offshore winds and high humidity are forecast for late Monday into Tuesday. The PSPS could last into early Wednesday if it is activated.

PG&E will operate six community centers in the impacted counties where customers can pick up ice.

More information and updates are available at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.