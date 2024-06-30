Temperatures to soar in Bay Area; excessive heat warning issued for inland cities

SAN FRANCISCO -- With temperatures soaring in the Bay Area, residents should limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening, drink lots of water and take cooling breaks Tuesday through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Much of the area is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures between 90 and 110 degrees possible in inland cities including Antioch, Napa and Santa Rosa, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will remain cooler near the coast, which are under a Heat Advisory, according to the weather service - but these areas, including San Francisco, can still expect the thermometer to register between the lower 80s to the mid-90s.

The blistering weather is expected to kick in Tuesday through Friday evening, the weather service said.

The weather service issued a red flag warning for portions of the Sacramento Valley and foothills starting late Monday. PG&E said a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event is expected to begin early Tuesday morning that could extend through Wednesday and affect about 12,000 customers in parts of eight counties.

One note of relief -- limited overnight cooling is expected, according to the weather service.

Joe Merchant a meteorologist with the National Weather Service explains that the heat will build over the week and the overnight lows aren't going to provide much recovery. The Fourth of July holiday adds another layer of concern.

"People tend to want to use fireworks," Merchant said. "Really, fireworks should not be used at all at this point because we are critically dry with the grass fuels so any fire that gets started has the chance to rapidly spread."

Near the coast, Merchant warns that there will also be potential for king and rip tides

In Livermore people are also trying to keep their furry friends safe. Evan Carlo bought his dog special socks for walking on hot pavement.

"During the summer when it gets really hot I still need to take him for a walk but I'm worried about his paws burning or him getting hurt so I got these about a month ago so I can still take him out when it's hot," Carlo said.

Amanda Hari contributed to this report