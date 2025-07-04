PG&E committing $50 million to expand relief for overdue bills

Pacific Gas and Electric customers who have fallen behind on their payments may be able to get some help paying their energy bills, the utility said this week.

PG&E has committed a total of $50 million to new and existing financial assistance programs to give eligible customers with overdue bills a hand. The programs include PG&E's new Match My Payment program and the Energy Assistance through Community Help program, which is already in place.

The PG&E Match My Payment Program offers a dollar-for-dollar match up to $1,000 for qualifying low-to-moderate-income customers to pay past-due energy bills to prevent service disconnections.

Applicants must pay at least $50 toward their outstanding balance each time to receive matching funds. A minimum past due balance of $100 is required to apply.

Qualifying customers may receive matching payments from PG&E for multiple-bill payments throughout the year up to $1,000. For example, a past-due customer can apply for support in June and continue the program in October if they fall behind on bills again. The program ends December 31.

Customers may also be eligible for bill assistance through the PG&E REACH program, which provides income-eligible customers with a bill credit of up to $300 based on the past-due bill. Emergency assistance is available this year for customers with a disconnection notice. Income levels are lower than the PG&E Match My Payment Program.

Qualifying customers who have already received a $300 grant from PG&E's REACH program in 2025 are pre-qualified for up to $1,000 from PG&E's Match My Payment Program, with a combined maximum benefit of up to $1,300 on a past due amount.

To learn more, visit the PG&E website, https://www.pge.com/en.html.