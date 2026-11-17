As we gear up for what could be powerful storms strengthened by El Niño conditions, emergency officials say it's important to have a plan in place to keep you and your family safe in case the worst happens.

When it comes to preparing for major emergencies, Eric Lamoureaux knows just what it takes. He is PG&E's Senior Director of Emergency Response with more than 20 years of experience in emergency management.

Lamoureaux has this advice as we prepare for potentially dangerous storms fueled by strengthening El Niño conditions.

"You know, I've seen firsthand the challenges that folks can have when they're trying to evacuate from a fire, evacuate during a flooding situation, and so often it's because they hadn't taken the time to prepare themselves and prepare their families," said Lamoureaux.

Lamoureaux said now is the time to plan and prepare.

"Having your extra set of keys, your extra prescriptions, some food resources you're going to need to ideally take care of yourself for up to 72 hours and having those in a box, having those in a bag is really important," said Lamoureaux.

Lamoureaux recommends packing an Emergency Supply Kit.

Here's the checklist.

For food and water, be sure you have a gallon of drinking water per person per day.

A non-electric can opener, tools and utensils.

Nonperishable food that's easy to make without power.

Baby food and pet food.

For equipment, pack flashlights, a battery-powered weather radio, extra batteries, and of course your cell phone and a portable charger.

For health and personal supplies, pack a basic first aid kit, blankets and clothing, important documents like copies of your IDs, medical records and pet vaccinations, and your medication and eyeglasses, toiletries and $100 in cash. Also pack paper towels, trash bags and a multi-purpose Swiss Army knife,

Be sure to store everything in waterproof containers in an easy-to-reach place.

"When your local government officials tell you, it's time to evacuate, you don't want to spend that time trying to figure out what to take," said Lamoureaux. "Have that checklist go through your checklist. Get your materials. Get your family together, your pets together, and get out of that area that's being threatened."

Emergency officials recommend having a family emergency plan in place, identifying a safe meeting spot in case you're separated, and choosing a family member or friend outside the area who everyone can contact if local phone lines or communication services are disrupted.