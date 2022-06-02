Coroner identifies Petaluma woman killed after getting run over by own car

PETALUMA -- A Petaluma woman who was run over by her own vehicle on Friday and later succumbed to her injuries has been identified as Mitra Khazal by the sheriff's department.

Khazal, 72, was attempting to stop the roll of her vehicle, which had somehow rolled down her driveway and started down a hill on Glen Eagle Drive, police said.

"The victim attempted to give chase, fell to the ground and was ran over and became trapped," said the PPD.

Fire personnel were able to rescue her and she was conscious and alert at the time but later died of her injuries, authorities said.

