Petaluma Police arrest two suspected thieves who targeted beauty stores

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested two men Sunday they said were believed to be part of a group preying on Bay Area beauty stores.

For the second time in less than a month, both the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Ulta Beauty stores were targeted by thieves Sunday. At 11:32 a.m. Petaluma police received a call from Ulta Beauty at 401 Kenilworth Drive, saying three suspects entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. The suspects then fled and were spotted getting into what was described as a silver sedan missing a headlight. Responding officers couldn't find the vehicle and the dollar amount associated with the theft hasn't been determined.

At 12:42 p.m. Ulta Beauty at 2080 Santa Rosa Ave. told Santa Rosa police suspects entered the store and took approximately three thousand dollars' worth of fragrances. They fled in what was described as a cream-colored Jaguar with a missing front headlight.

Police located the vehicle on southbound Interstate 101 and tried pulling it over. The suspect started driving erratically and up to 110 miles per hour. Officers discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.

At 12:50 p.m., Petaluma police received a report from a business on Auto Center Dr. that three subjects were dumping fragrances in a dumpster behind the business. The suspects and the car matched the descriptions from both thefts. Two suspects got away, but officers arrested 26-year-old Trezell Heckard of Vallejo after a brief foot pursuit. Heckard was the registered owner of the suspect vehicle.

While searching the area, police received information the vehicle was parked at Sprouts. Police recovered the vehicle and learned the two other suspects were picked up by a second vehicle.

At 4:15 p.m., Petaluma police arrested 27-year-old Kahlin Erwin of Sacramento, after learning he was recently seen looking through a dumpster near Auto Center. Erwin was also allegedly driving on a suspended license. Police believe he was involved in the thefts. Authorities found "thousands of dollars' worth of Ulta Beauty products" in the aforementioned dumpster.

Heckard and Erwin were taken to the Sonoma County Jail, where Heckard was booked on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, resisting arrest, and parole violation. Erwin was booked on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, and driving on a suspended license. Petaluma police are still looking for other suspects.

On August 22, 2022, five suspects were arrested for robberies in both cities, after a pursuit. They were arrested in Petaluma.